ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Mock Test From November 28; Registration Underway

ICAI CA Foundation exam mock test

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) which is set to hold the CA December 2022 exams on December 14, 16, 18 and 20 will conduct the second series of mock tests from November 28. Candidates appearing in the December CA exams can register for the mock tests at icai.org. The ICAI CA mock test will be held in physical and virtual modes. For students appearing in physical mode will have to contact their respective regional councils and respective branches.

The ICAI CA mock test for December Foundation will begin on November 28, 2022 and will continue till December 1, 2022. The CA December Foundation exam timings for the mock test series 2 have been scheduled to be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm and 2 pm and 4 pm on November 28 - 29 and November 30 and December 1 respectively.

ICAI CA Foundation December Mock Test Series 2: Date, Time

November 28 2 PM to 5 PM Paper-1: Principles and Practice of Accounting November 29 Paper-2: Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting November 30 2 PM – 4 PM Paper-3: Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning & Statistics December 1 Paper-4: Business Economics and Business and Commercial





Link for registration in Student Activities Portal: bosactivities.icai.org

List of Regional Councils/Branch Offices of ICAI: drive.google.com/file/d/1f8EZj-p_kM94JpEd4TjfOqyM7CzvCX8z/view?usp=share_link

Question papers for each subject of the CA Foundation mock test, ICAI said, will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal on the icai.org as per schedule by 1:30 pm every day during this period. Students are advised to download and attempt MTPs in the stipulated time limit. Answer keys to the papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of the start of the respective paper, as per schedule through which students can assess their performances.