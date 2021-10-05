ICAI CA December 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes

ICAI has commenced the CA application form correction process

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has commenced the CA application form correction process. Students can correct the CA application form 2021 for the December session in online mode till October 10. To access the application form, applicants have to visit the official website- icaiexam.icai.org and log in using the ID and password to the student's dashboard.

ICAI CA Application Form Correction Window: Direct Link

ICAI CA Application Form: How To Make Changes

Go to the official website- icaiexam.icai.org.

Alternatively click on the direct link given above

On the appeared homepage, click on the ‘Login/ Register’ tab

Enter your login ID and password

CA application form 2021 will be appeared on the student's dashboard

Make the necessary changes

Submit the application form after cross checking the details

Students opting to make corrections in the CA application form will not be subjected to any fees.

ICAI has begun the application form correction process for all three levels of the CA exam: CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final.

Students who have already registered for the ICAI CA December examination will be allowed to make corrections. Students must note the correction window is available only for one time use and no changes will be entertained after the correction process ends.

After the application correction window classes, ICAI is expected to release the CA December session admit cards soon.