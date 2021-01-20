  • Home
ICAI CA Cycle 2 Exams From Tomorrow: Last Minute Preparation Tips, Exam Day Guidelines

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the ICAI CA cycle 2 exams from tomorrow. Students can access the ICAI CA January 2021 admit card from icaiexam.icai.org.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 20, 2021 2:59 pm IST

Aspirants seeking a career in Chartered Accountancy and preparing for the ICAI CA exams 2020 would now have an idea of the CA exam pattern. However, the last few hours seems to be critical as candidates get confused about what they had studied and tend to forget what they have learnt. To avoid that stress, some last-minute tips have been provided to ease the students. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducts the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Professional exams.

Cycle 2 of ICAI CA exams will start from tomorrow, January 21, 2021. Students of ICAI CA exam who were unable to take the exams scheduled from November 21 to December 14, 2020, can appear for the Cycle 2 of CA exams from tomorrow. The ICAI exams from tomorrow, January 21, will be held at multiple CA exam centres across the country. This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ICAI had to take extra measures to conduct the exams. The ICAI CA Cycle 2 January 2021 admit cards released at icai.org also had details of CA cycle 2 exam guidelines. Aspirants can check the last-minute ICAI CA preparation tips and guidelines to be followed on the days of ICAI CA exams.

Last-Minute Preparation Tips For ICAI CA Cycle 2 Exams

  • Instead of diving into the books at the last minute, solve two-three ICAI CA sample papers to clear doubts.

  • Go through the exam pattern of ICAI CA to ensure that no section or topic is left out

  • Before leaving for the ICAI CA exam centre, candidates should make sure that they are carrying all the necessary items along with them, including ICAI CA admit cards and ID proof.

ICAI has also released an undertaking along with admit cards. According to an official statement, minor candidates will have to undertake that they are “appearing in January 2021 examination with the consent and permission of my parents /guardian.” The form must contain signature of parents or guardian. Candidates will have to sign the undertaking form in presence of invigilators at exam centres.

Download the undertaking form

Download CA Foundation, Inter and Final Admit Card for January 2021 exams

Guidelines To Follow On ICAI CA Exam Day

  • To avoid stress, candidates must reach the ICAI CA test centres that are allotted to them an hour before the reporting time. By that, the candidates can easily sit on the seat allotted without facing any hurdle.

  • Remain focussed and do not discuss anything with friends outside the ICAI CA exam centre.

  • Remember to read all the instructions on ICAI CA question paper carefully.

