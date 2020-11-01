ICAI CA Admit Card 2020 Today At Icai.org

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will release the CA November admit cards today for the foundation, inter and final exams on the official website -- www.icai.org. The ICAI CA November admit cards will mention details of the candidates including their roll numbers, registration numbers, dates and time of ICAI CA exams, reporting time and ICAI CA exam day guidelines. As per the CA 2020 exam dates, the institute will conduct the final, inter and foundation course CA 2020 examination from November 21 to December 14. ICAI will also allow the candidates to opt out of the November 2020 attempt on November 7.

Earlier on October 30, ICAI had released an advisory stating that the CA 2020 November exams will be held as per schedule from November 21. The ICAI will conduct the CA inter, CA foundation and CA final exams 2020 in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

ICAI CA Exams Admit Card Download

Step 1: Visit the ICAI website -- icai.org

Step 2: Click on the designated admit card link -- CA foundation, CA inter or CA final

Step 3: On the next window, insert the registration numbers and other required credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the ICAI CA November 2020 admit cards

The institute will also allow the candidates with the facility to opt-out from the November CA exams from November 7. The ICAI CA opt-out facility shall also be applicable to centres and places of residence of CA aspirants which turn out to be the containment zones between November 21 and December 14. The aspirants who opt out from the CA November 2020 final exams will be allowed to carry forward their candidature with due carryover of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions for next examination -- May 2021 CA exam cycle.