ICAI CA 2020: Exams As Per Schedule From November 21; Admit Card Released At Icai.org

In response to misleading statements doing rounds on social media about ICAI CA foundation, intermediate and final exams, ICAI took to Twitter and said: “Candidates for ICAI Exams starting from November 21, 2020, are informed that exams will be held as per schedule.” The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) further said: “They [candidates] should only concentrate on exam studies and not be misled by any false propaganda/incorrect statements made and should only refer to announcements at http://icai.org.”

Candidates for ICAI Exams starting from 21st Nov 20 are informed that exams will be held as per schedule. They should only concentrate on exam studies & not misled by any false propaganda/incorrect statements made & should only refer to announcements at https://t.co/G24kqWMP0e pic.twitter.com/tgHv2aYaYU — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 12, 2020

The CA foundation, intermediate and final exams are scheduled to be held between November 21 and December 15. Assuring the safety of everyone at the CA exam centres in the days of CA foundation, inter and final exam, the ICAI has taken a variety of precautionary measures in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The CA November 2020 admit cards also had details of CA foundation, inter and final exam day guidelines.

The CA admit cards were released at icai.org. To download the ICAI CA exam admit cards from the website -- icai.org, candidates can login at the website and insert their registration numbers and other required credentials.

The centre-based online ICAI CA exams will be held in a single shift on the scheduled CA exam dates from 2 pm.