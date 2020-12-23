ICAI CA 2020 Exam Opt-Out Facility Status Released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the status of students who have applied for the ICAI CA 2020 opt-out facility. These candidates will be able to take the Cycle 2 of ICAI CA exams from January 21, 2021. Along with the status of the opt-out facility, ICAI has also stated that it will open the application window for the students to change their ICAI CA January/ February exam centres.

“Students can check the position from their dashboard at icaiexam.icai.org for the activity tab “OptOut Status Display/City Change for Jan-Feb2021“/ May 21 examinations,” read a statement from the ICAI notification.

ICAI CA January/ February 2021 Exam: Exam Centre Change

The institute will provide the applicants of the ICAI CA Cycle 2 exams to change their choice of ICAI CA exam centres. The application window to change the ICAI CA exam centres will open today at 2 pm and remain open till December 26. To change the ICAI CA exam centres, Cycle 2 ICAI CA applicants have to login to their account at the ICAI CA dashboard -- icaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI CA notification added: “Students appearing in Jan-Feb 2021 exams will also have an opportunity to apply online for the change of exam city. The above stated facility will be available from 23rd December (14:00 Hrs. IST) to 26th December 2020 (23:59 hrs. IST)”

The institute had allowed the candidates to opt-out from the ICAI November 2020 CA foundation, intermediate and final exams. The ICAI CA opt-out facility, as per ICAI, were applicable to ICAI CA exam centres and places of residence of CA aspirants which turned out to be the containment zones between November 21 and December 14.

The Institute took to Twitter and said: “Important Announcement for January 2021 Examination and Exam City Change Application.”

It further added: “For more details please click icai.org/post/january2021exam-city-change.”