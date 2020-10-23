ICAI CA Admit Card 2020 Soon, Exams From November 21

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will release the CA admit cards on November 1. The institute will conduct the final, inter and foundation course CA 2020 examination from November 21 to December 14. ICAI will also allow the candidates to opt out of the November 2020 attempt on November 7.

Earlier on October 13, ICAI had released the CA exam date 2020 for the November session. ICAI CA 2020 exam will be held between November 21 and December 14, 2020. All the ICAI CA 2020 papers will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm. The exams were postponed first due to COVID-19 and then due to Bihar elections.

ICAI CA Exams Admit Card Download

Visit the ICAI website -- icai.org

Click on the designated admit card link

On the next window, insert the registration numbers and other required credentials

Submit and access the ICAI CA admit cards

The institute’s website will host the ICAI CA inter, ICAI CA foundation and ICAI CA final admit cards together on November 1.





The facility to opt-out shall also be applicable to centres and place of residence of the student which turn out to be the containment zones during the exam dates. The aspirants of CA November 2020 final exams will be allowed to carry forward their candidature with due carryover of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions for next examination -- May 2021 examination cycle.