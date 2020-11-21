ICAI CA 2020 November Exam Begins Today; All You Need To Know

The ICAI CA 2002 November exam begins today, November 21. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be holding the exam at 1085 exam centres across the nation. India The exam is being held from November 21 to December 14. The ICAI CA exam will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

The ICAI CA exams is being conducted amid COVID-19 following the SOPs and guidelines issued by the government for safety and security of candidates appearing in the examination.

“ICAI will also implement adequate social distancing measures in the current scenario of Covid-19 to ensure the health and safety of our candidates. Adequate measures are being taken for the safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity and fairness in the conduct of the examination,” ICAI had said.

ICAI has made changes in 30 of its exam centres for the November CA exam 2020.

The changes include shifting centres to new venues and correction in the names. While some changes are for all three programmes -- foundation, intermediate and final, some are only for one exam.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat Government has announced a curfew in the state on November 21 and November 22. The aspirants of CA 2020 foundation, intermediate and final exams can use their CA admit cards as e-passes or movement passes to move from their homes to the ICAI CA exam centres. The ICAI CA aspirants must also carry a valid photo ID proof along with the admit cards.

ICAI CA exam will be held from January 21, 2021, onwards as well. Candidate can opt-out of the November exam and choose to appear in the January or the May exams, incase they are facing issue due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates will have to give their consent to follow guidelines by government authorities and ICAI in the self-declaration part of the admit card. They will also have to undertake that they are appearing in this examination with the full consent and permission of their parents or guardian.