ICAI Begins Registration For CA May Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has started the online registration for CA intermediate, IPC and final exams for the May session. The candidates can register themselves at icai.org by creating a new account using their name, date of birth, email address and mobile number.

The last date to apply for the exams is April 13. They can continue submitting the online registration forms till April 16 along with a late fee.

Steps To Register For CA May Exams

Step 1 Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2 Fresh candidates can click on register tab or the older candidates can login the portal

Step 3 Fill in required details including name, date of birth, email address and mobile numbers to create an account

Step 4 Log in using the username and password and submit the required documents

Step 5 Pay application fee

Those who had opted out of the November 2020 session and chose for the May session will also have to register themselves. The CA Intermediate exams for old and new courses will begin on May 22 and the CA final exams will begin on May 21.

ICAI has already done the registrations for the CA Intermediate (November) session.