Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI asks branches to conduct ICITSS And AICITSS courses online or offline (representational photo)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India has asked its branches to conduct soft skills and IT courses – ICITSS and AICITSS – for Intermediate and Final students in online or offline mode. However, classes for students who will appear in the Final exam in May can be held online, the institute said.

“Branches may conduct physical or virtual batches w.e.f. 1 st April, 2021 for all the category of students for both ICITSS and AICITSS courses Students appearing in May 2022 Final exam are permitted to attend virtual batches,” the institute said in a statement.

The Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft skills (ICITSS) is for Intermediate students and the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft skills (AICITSS) is for students in the Final course.

ICAI said its branches have been conducting all soft skill and IT courses online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but since several states have allowed resumption of physical classes, students can now be called for classroom teaching.

“The students are required to visit www.icaionlineregistration.org or contact the respective branch for registration in launched batches,” ICAI said.

CA Intermediate students are required to complete the four-weeks ICITSS course before the beginning of articled training.

Those who qualify in the Intermediate exam, join the final course. Final course students have to take the four-weeks AICITSS course during the last two years of practical training, before appearing in the final examination