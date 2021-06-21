Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA July exam 2021: Institute announces opt out option for Covid-affected students (representational)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday said it will give Covid-affected students an option to opt out from CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams scheduled for July 5-20, 2021, and from the CA Foundation exams that will be held between July 24 and 30. Earlier today, the institute released admit cards for these exams.

Students who opt out from the May/July cycle of exams will be allowed to appear in the November cycle. “The last attempt of the old course for Final and Intermediate (IPC) examinations shall be extended to November 2021 examinations only for those students who are allowed to opt out from May/July 2021 examinations,” an official statement said.

The opt-out facility will be for students who test positive for Covid-19, and for students with an infected family member – parents, grandparents, spouse, children, and siblings – residing in the same premises, the ICAI said.

To avail the facility, candidates will have to submit Covid-19 positive RT PCR report issued by a government recognised laboratory. The institute said it may verity reports and strict action will be taken against students found to have submitted false or fabricated reports.

The examinees will also have to submit the aadhar card of the infected family member.

“Examinees may note that Covid-19 positive RT PCR report shall be of a date which is on and after date of issue of this announcement to any date up to the conclusion of the examination….” the ICAI notification reads.

The institute further said examinees who opt out from one paper during the exam cycle will not be allowed to appear for the remaining papers.

“If a student has appeared for first group and then opts out before the conclusion of the examination of last paper of the second group, the result of the first group will be declared and opt out option will apply only to the second group,” it added.

After the announcement of CA May/July exam dates, students had moved the Supreme Court demanding opt out facility and extra attempt.

The petition has also sought the top court’s direction to ICAI to increase exam centres, vaccination drive, among other requests.