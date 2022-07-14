ICAI Announces CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam Dates; Check Schedule Here

Check ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 exam schedule

ICAI CA Inter, Final November Exams 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final November 2022 exams. As per the schedule, the ICAI CA Inter exam 2022 will be held from November 1 to 17, while the CA Final 2022 exam will be conducted between November 1 to 16. The candidates can check the CA Inter and CA Final exam dates through the official website of ICAI-- icai.org.

The CA Inter exam 2022 for Group 1 will be conducted on November 2, 4, 6 and 9, 2022 and Group 2 will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2022. The ICAI CA Final course exam 2022 for Group 1 will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022 and Group 2 will be conducted on November 10, 12, 14 and 16, 2022.

The ICAI will conduct the International Taxation- Assessment Test on November 1 and 3, 2022, and Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination for Modules 1 to 5 is scheduled to be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022.

"No examination is scheduled on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) on account of Guru Nanak’s Birthday; being a compulsory (gezetted) central government holiday," the ICAI said in a statement.