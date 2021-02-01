  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI Announces CA Final Result 2020; Check Merit List Here

ICAI Announces CA Final Result 2020; Check Merit List Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the CA final results on its official website icai.org. The Chartered Accountants candidates can check the results by logging into the CA candidates portal using their ICAI registration number or roll number and pin code.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 3:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation Result Likely On February 3: Official
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
CA Exams 2021: ICAI Notifies Change Of Exam Centre In Bihar
ICAI CA Cycle 2 Exams From Tomorrow: Last Minute Preparation Tips, Exam Day Guidelines
ICAI CA Exams 2021: Change In Kolkata Examination Centre; Check Details
ICAI CA Exam 2021: Change In Examination Centre For January Paper
ICAI Announces CA Final Result 2020; Check Merit List Here
ICAI Announces CA Final Result 2020; Check Merit List Here
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the CA final results on its official website icai.org. The Chartered Accountants candidates can check the results by logging into the CA candidates portal using their ICAI registration number or roll number and pin code. The CA merit list would bear all the qualifying candidate’s name, roll number, and CA rank. Along with individual results, the All India merit list, up to rank 50 is also available.

Direct link for ICAI CA final results

Steps to access ICAI CA final results

  • Visit the official website icai.org

  • Click on candidates portal

  • Enter ICAI registration number or roll number and pin code

  • The CA merit list will be displayed giving out information about whether the candidate has qualified the exam or not

  • The candidates can also access the All India merit list on the website

  • The CA final rank card will be used later, hence the qualifying candidates must keep a printout of it

ICAI has made arrangements to send results through email. Candidates who want to receive their CA final result via email had to register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, from January 31, 2021.

ICAI CA final result are also sent through SMS. To check result via SMS, old course candidates type “CAFNLOLD(space)six-digit final examination roll number” (example: CAFNLOLD 000128) and new course candidates type “CAFNLNEW (space) six-digit final examination roll number” (example: CAFNLNEW 000128) and send the message to 57575 - for all mobile services.

Click here for more Education News
ICAI CA exam centre ICAI admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Reopening: Entry To Fourth Semester M.Phil, M.Tech, Final Semester MBA Students Allowed
JNU Reopening: Entry To Fourth Semester M.Phil, M.Tech, Final Semester MBA Students Allowed
Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 Launched To Improve Nutritional Outcomes
Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 Launched To Improve Nutritional Outcomes
NIFT Admit Card Released; Exam On February 14
NIFT Admit Card Released; Exam On February 14
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Physics, Political Science Papers Today
Live | BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Physics, Political Science Papers Today
School Education Budget 2021: Five Schemes That Saw Major Changes
School Education Budget 2021: Five Schemes That Saw Major Changes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................