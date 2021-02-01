ICAI Announces CA Final Result 2020; Check Merit List Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the CA final results on its official website icai.org. The Chartered Accountants candidates can check the results by logging into the CA candidates portal using their ICAI registration number or roll number and pin code. The CA merit list would bear all the qualifying candidate’s name, roll number, and CA rank. Along with individual results, the All India merit list, up to rank 50 is also available.

Direct link for ICAI CA final results

Steps to access ICAI CA final results

Visit the official website icai.org

Click on candidates portal

Enter ICAI registration number or roll number and pin code

The CA merit list will be displayed giving out information about whether the candidate has qualified the exam or not

The candidates can also access the All India merit list on the website

The CA final rank card will be used later, hence the qualifying candidates must keep a printout of it

ICAI has made arrangements to send results through email. Candidates who want to receive their CA final result via email had to register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, from January 31, 2021.

ICAI CA final result are also sent through SMS. To check result via SMS, old course candidates type “CAFNLOLD(space)six-digit final examination roll number” (example: CAFNLOLD 000128) and new course candidates type “CAFNLNEW (space) six-digit final examination roll number” (example: CAFNLNEW 000128) and send the message to 57575 - for all mobile services.