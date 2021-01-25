ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA results for the November session in the first week of February 2021. As per the announcement made by Dhiraj Kumar Khandelwal, ICAI Chairman, CA Final results will be announced on February 1, 2021.

“Dear students;CA results will be announced in 1st week of February and that should Start with CA final on 1st February,” Mr Khandelwal tweeted.

Dear students ;CA results will be announced in 1st week of feb and that should Start with CA final on 1st February. https://t.co/GVSKrzPu3X — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) January 25, 2021

All the candidates who appeared for any of the CA Exams - CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final will be able to check their results of ICAI exams through the official website. Students will be required to login to the ‘candidate’s portal’ using their roll number and PIN or registration number.

How To Check ICAI Result

The result of all courses of ICAI CA will be announced in the first week of February 2021 in an online mode. The steps to check ICAI result has been given below: