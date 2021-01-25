  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official

ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA results for the November session in the first week of February 2021. As per the announcement made by Dhiraj Kumar Khandelwal, ICAI Chairman, CA Final results will be announced on February 1, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 25, 2021 5:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CA Exams 2021: ICAI Notifies Change Of Exam Centre In Bihar
ICAI CA Cycle 2 Exams From Tomorrow: Last Minute Preparation Tips, Exam Day Guidelines
ICAI CA Exams 2021: Change In Kolkata Examination Centre; Check Details
ICAI CA Exam 2021: Change In Examination Centre For January Paper
ICAI CA January 2021 Admit Card Released At Icaiexam.icai.org; Here’s Direct Link
ICAI Opens Window To Change Exam City For January-February 2021 CA Exams
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
New Delhi:

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA results for the November session in the first week of February 2021. As per the announcement made by Dhiraj Kumar Khandelwal, ICAI Chairman, CA Final results will be announced on February 1, 2021.

“Dear students;CA results will be announced in 1st week of February and that should Start with CA final on 1st February,” Mr Khandelwal tweeted.

All the candidates who appeared for any of the CA Exams - CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final will be able to check their results of ICAI exams through the official website. Students will be required to login to the ‘candidate’s portal’ using their roll number and PIN or registration number.

How To Check ICAI Result

The result of all courses of ICAI CA will be announced in the first week of February 2021 in an online mode. The steps to check ICAI result has been given below:

  1. Log on to the official website of ICAI- www.icai.org

  2. Click on the result portal link and select your course from the dropdown menu.

  3. Enter your roll number along with 4 digit PIN or 10 digit registration number in the login portal.

  4. Also, candidates will be required to enter the captcha code visible on the screen.

  5. Click on the ‘Check Result’ option to proceed further.

  6. Upon successful login, the ICAI result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Click here for more Education News
ICAI results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
‘Why The Delay’, Ask NEET Aspirants; Seek Clarity Over Dates, Syllabus
‘Why The Delay’, Ask NEET Aspirants; Seek Clarity Over Dates, Syllabus
All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 2020 Answer Key, Result Expected Soon
All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 2020 Answer Key, Result Expected Soon
CA Exams 2021: ICAI Notifies Change Of Exam Centre In Bihar
CA Exams 2021: ICAI Notifies Change Of Exam Centre In Bihar
JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Mathematics To Study
JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Mathematics To Study
‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’, Ask Students As They Wait For Classes 10, 12 Datesheet
‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’, Ask Students As They Wait For Classes 10, 12 Datesheet
.......................... Advertisement ..........................