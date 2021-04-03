ICAI Allows Students To Appear For Revised Scheme Exam In May-June; Details Here

Candidates appearing in the May-June ICAI CA exams this year and seeking a conversion to the new scheme can apply by April 5

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will allow the students to change the scheme of studies to appear for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations in May and June. Students can convert from the earlier scheme to the revised scheme of education and training implemented on July 1, 2017. The last date to convert to the revised scheme is April 5.

“Students who are wishing to convert themselves from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme of Education and Training implemented w.e.f. 1st July, 2017 to appear in Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations being held under Revised Scheme in May/June, 2021 are required to convert themselves latest by 5th April, 2021,” read a statement on the ICAI website.

For conversion to the Revised Scheme of Education and Training, the students have to register and apply on the self service portal at eservices.icai.org.

ICAI has already released the CA Intermediate (under old scheme), Intermediate (under new scheme), Final (under old and new scheme), and Foundation course examinations dates. ICAI CA Inter exams will commence on May 22 and CA Final exams from May 21. The CA Foundation examination will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021.