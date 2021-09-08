  • Home
ICAI Allows Revised Scheme Students To Appear For CA November Exam

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has allowed students converted from earlier scheme to revised scheme from July 21 to August 20 to appear for the Old or New scheme examination to be conducted in November 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 8, 2021 1:13 pm IST

ICAI has allowed revised scheme students to appear for CA November exam
New Delhi:

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has allowed students converted from earlier scheme to revised scheme from July 21 to August 20 to appear for the Old or New scheme examination to be held in November 2021.

The examination department had given an “Opt-out option” for examinees in case the examinee himself or his grandparents, parents, spouse, children, and siblings (residing in the same premises) were infected with COVID-19 to the November 2021 examination cycle.

The last attempt to appear in CA Final and Intermediate Old Course examination was extended to the November 2021 examination irrespective of opting out of the May 2021 examination cycle.

“In view of the above announcements, the students who have converted from earlier scheme to revised scheme from July 21, 2021, to August 20, 2021, are hereby allowed to appear in Old/ New scheme (Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence)/ Intermediate and Final (Old)/Final (New)) in November 2021 examination,” the official notice read.

Accordingly, such students while filling the examination form for November 2021 examination cycle, are required to specify the scheme they intend to appear in.

