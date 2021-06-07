ICAI To Allow Students To Change Centres For CA Foundation, Inter, Final Exams

Students will be allowed to change ICAI CA foundation, interm final exam centres

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will allow the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final students to change their city of exam centre for the upcoming exams. Students can apply to appear for the CA Foundation, Inter, Final and PQC exams from a different centre, according to an official statement. Students who want to change their exam city centres will have to apply online between June 9 and June 11 on the ICAI website. This has been done in response to the ongoing Covid situation.

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest to mitigate the anxiety and hardships of the students concerned, it has been decided to re-open the online change in examination city for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May / July 2021 from June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021,” an official statement issued in this regard said.

It further added: “Candidates of Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final (Old and New Scheme), and Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT -AT) seeking change of examination city can avail this online facility available at icaiexam.icai.org w.e.f. June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021.”

Recently, the institute had announced two new exam centres for the CA June Foundation exams. The new exam centres that have been added to the list of already announced CA exam centres are Patan in Gujarat and Malegaon in Maharashtra.

The ICAI CA Foundation exams will be held between July 24 and July 30, 2021. Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held between July 6 and 20. Final exams, for old and new courses, are scheduled between July 5 and 19.

Insurance Risk Management (IRM) technical exam for modules 1 to 5 will be held on July 5, 7, 9 and 11, the institute said.