CA Exam 2020: ICAI To Allow Candidates To Change Exam Centre

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI To Reopen CA July 2020 Examinations Correction Window

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or ICAI, has announced that it will reopen the online correction window for the upcoming July 2020 session of CA examinations. The correction window will be opened for change of “examination centre only,” ICAI informed.

According to the latest notification, the correction window for changing examination centres will be open from 11 am on June 7 to 11:59 pm on June 9. The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ICAI also said that no change in the group or medium selected will be accepted.

“There will be no change accepted in the already applied group or medium, either in exam form or through previous correction windows, for appearing in the Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled in the month of July 2020 The online window for seeking the change of centre will be made available at https://icaiexam.icai.org,” the notification by ICAI said.

“Candidates are advised to take note of the above carefully and take advantage of this reopening of online facility being made available appropriately and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org for the latest announcements or updates,” the notification by ICAI added.

Previously, ICAI had changed CA exam dates twice due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Initially, the exams were scheduled to be held from May 2 to May 18. The authorities postponed the exams to June 19 to July 4.

As per the latest notification, the exams will now be held from July 29 to August 16.