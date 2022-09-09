  • Home
  • Education
  • ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, exam date and security code to download the Advanced ICITSS result scorecard.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 3:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Last Date To Submit Applications With Late Fee Tomorrow
MH CET Law Result 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 Soon; Know Where, How To Download
CBSE Announces Class 10 Compartment Result 2022, How To Download Scorecard
Bihar UGEAC Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply
JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 1 Application Process To End Today; Details Here
ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here
ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2022 result declared today, September 9.
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the ICAI Advanced (Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft skills) ICITSS 2022 result today, September 9, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI Advanced ICITSS examination can now check and download their results through the official website –advit.icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, exam date and security code to download the Advanced ICITSS result scorecard.

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Direct Link

ICAI conducted the Advanced AICITSS 2022 examination on August 27. The next Advanced ICITSS course examination will be held on September 24 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can submit their online applications till September 11, 2022.

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website – advit.icaiexa.icai.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the result link.
  3. Enter the registration number, date of birth, exam date and security code
  4. The ICAI Advanced ICITSS result will get displayed on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

The Advanced ICITSS is a combination of Management Communication Skills and Advanced IT course. Candidates who have successfully undergone the Advanced ICITSS – Advanced IT course are eligible to apply to appear in the test.

Click here for more Education News
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Last Date To Submit Applications With Late Fee Tomorrow
ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Last Date To Submit Applications With Late Fee Tomorrow
MH CET Law Result 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
MH CET Law Result 2022 Tomorrow; Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
NMC Denies AMU's Request To Increase MBBS Seats; 'Discrepancies In Data Collected,' Says University
NMC Denies AMU's Request To Increase MBBS Seats; 'Discrepancies In Data Collected,' Says University
Degrees Through Distance Learning To Be On Par With Those Obtained By Conventional Mode: UGC
Degrees Through Distance Learning To Be On Par With Those Obtained By Conventional Mode: UGC
ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 Soon; Know Where, How To Download
ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 Soon; Know Where, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................