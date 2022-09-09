ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2022 result declared today, September 9.

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the ICAI Advanced (Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft skills) ICITSS 2022 result today, September 9, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI Advanced ICITSS examination can now check and download their results through the official website –advit.icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, exam date and security code to download the Advanced ICITSS result scorecard.

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022 Direct Link

ICAI conducted the Advanced AICITSS 2022 examination on August 27. The next Advanced ICITSS course examination will be held on September 24 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can submit their online applications till September 11, 2022.

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website – advit.icaiexa.icai.org On the homepage, click on the result link. Enter the registration number, date of birth, exam date and security code The ICAI Advanced ICITSS result will get displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

The Advanced ICITSS is a combination of Management Communication Skills and Advanced IT course. Candidates who have successfully undergone the Advanced ICITSS – Advanced IT course are eligible to apply to appear in the test.