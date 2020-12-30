Image credit: Shutterstock IBSAT Result 2020 Announced At Ibsindia.org, Here’s Direct Link

IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT) result has been announced. Candidates who took the Management entrance exam can now visit the official website, ibsindia.org to check their results. The results can be viewed using IBSAT 2020 application number and password as login credentials.

IBSAT is an online aptitude test conducted by The ICFAI Foundation For Higher Education for admission to the MBA and PhD programs of IBS Hyderabad.

IBSAT 2020 was held as a computer-based test (CBT) for two hours to test applicants’ ability in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary,analytical reasoning and reading comprehension.

Check IBSAT 2020 result here

Steps To Check IBSAT 2020 result

Go to the official website, ibsindia.org

Click on the IBSAT 2020 results link

Key in your login credentials

Submit and download IBSAT 2020 results

ICFAI University, Dehradun, ICFAI University, Jaipur and Icfaian Foundation will also accept IBSAT 2020 for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes.

Apart from IBSAT 2020, the institute also accepts GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test), NMAT (NMIMS Management Aptitude Test) and CAT (Common Admission Test) scores from 2018 onwards.