IBPS Clerk Prelim Admit Card Released; Exam Begins Next Week

IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelim exam admit card has been released

Institute of Banking Personnel selection (IBPS) has released prelim exam admit card for Clerk recruitment. The IBPS Clerk prelim admit cards will be available for download till December 8, 2019. The prelim exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. Candidates can download IBPS clerk prelim admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

After downloading your admit card, check all the details mentioned on the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, inform the concerned authorities.

IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelim Admit Card Download Link

Candidates should bring their IBPS Clerk 2019 Prelims call letter along with a photo identity proof in original and a photocopy with them to the venue for the examination on the day of the exam.

Candidates must make sure that the print out of the IBPS Clerk Admit Card is clear and every detail is visible since candidates will have to surrender the admit cards to the invigilator in the exam hall.

The IBPS Clerk Prelim exam will be of one hour duration in which candidates will have to answer 100 objective questions. The examination will have three tests - each of 20 minutes duration.

The three tests are English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. English language test will have 30 questions and Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability will have 30 questions each.

Candidates, who qualify in the IBPS clerk prelim exam, will be called for the main examination.

This year, IBPS has announced 12,074 clerk vacancies in 17 nationalised banks.

