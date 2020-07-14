IAS Officer Shares "24 Marks" Scorecard, Says Life Is More Than Exam Results

  • Home
A day after CBSE released the Class 12 result, an IAS officer took to Twitter his 18-years-old experience with the board exams and results.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 7:00 pm IST

IAS Officer Shares
In the CBSE Class 12 exam this year, over 38000 students have scored above 95%.
New Delhi:

A day after CBSE released the Class 12 result, an IAS officer took to Twitter his 18-years-old experience with the board exams and results. “In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks,” he wrote. He also shared his Class 12 marksheet, issued to him in May 2002, and has shared an important message for both students and parents. Mr Sangwan’s tweet has been liked by close to 36,000 people and has been shared 9,300 times on the microblogging platform.

“But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life,” IAS officer Nitin Sangwan has said on his Chemistry mark.

Mr Sangwan is currently posted as the Deputy Municipal Commissioner and CEO of Smart City Ahmedabad.

Life is much more than board results. Let results be an opportunity for introspection & not for criticism, the Gujarat cadre IAS officer has said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among those who have shared his message. "Very powerful and much needed message from IAS officer @nitinsangwan on a day when marks obtained are making families happy or sad. Life is about confidence and courage, marks in one exam can't be guarantee for success or failure," Mr Sisodia has said.

An IIT Madras alumnus, Mr Sangwan had cleared the coveted Civil Services exam in 2015. Prior to this he was into Indian Revenue Services (IRS).

In the CBSE Class 12 exam this year, over 38000 students have scored above 95%. More than 1.5 lakh students have secured 90% and above in the exam. 88.78% of the total students have cleared the exam this year and over 87,000 students have been placed in compartment category.

