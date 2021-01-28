IAI Begins ACET 2021 Registration For March Exam

The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) has started the ACET March 2021 exam registration process. The ACET 2021 registration link has been activated on the official website of IAI - actuariesindia.org. As per the order, candidates will be required to complete the registration by February 24, 2021, till 3 pm. The Actuarial Common Entrance Test (ACET) will be held in a home-based online mode from March 23 to April 8, 2021.

All the candidates willing to appear in ACET 2021 examination to be conducted in the month of March can register using their IAI member login details.

Here is the direct link for candidates to download the official time table of ACET 2021 March exam.

All the overseas students who wish to appear for the March 2021 ACET exam are also eligible to register through the official website. However, students from Cuba, North Korea, Sudan, Syria and China will be exempted to participate in the ACET 2021 registration process.

Upon successful registration, the details related to the ACET exam will be informed to the candidates under the member login section. The authorities will also send the details on the candidate's registered email ID two days prior to the ACET exam.