Image credit: @IAF_MCC IAF Airlifts Students To Leh As Academic Session Recommences

The Indian Air Force airlifted students from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh on Friday, February 19, to help them reach their schools and colleges. "Air bridging by IAF aircraft from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh is being undertaken to fly in students as the academic session for the year recommences," tweeted the Indian Air Force.

The IAF also said that the airlift was organised at the request of the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.