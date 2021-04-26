IIT Kanpur, I2Cure Join Hands For Molecular Iodine-Based Products Research

  • Home
Biotech firm I2Cure on Monday announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT K) for all future research on molecular iodine-based products.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 1:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

Biotech firm I2Cure on Monday announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT K) for all future research on molecular iodine-based products. Under the partnership, future products of I2Cure would be incubated at IIT Kanpur, which will also validate for Indian conditions the global research of Dr Jack Kessler, whose developments on biocidal properties of molecular iodine are being harnessed by the company.

The two partners will also work together to develop new 'Made in India' products for global markets, especially in tackling long-term problems in the space of human preventive health, veterinary science and Agri products, I2Cure said in a statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, I2Cure Founder Chairman Anil Kejriwal said it will focus on research and innovation on future-ready preventive and curative products.

"I2cure would 'Make in India' for the world. Conservative estimates point to more than USD 15 billion being added per annum to the income of farmers owing to the biocidal and fungicidal benefits of molecular iodine preventives," he added.

IIT Kanpur BSBE (Biological Sciences and Bioengineering) Professor Dr Ashok Kumar said, "We're excited about the prospects of IIT K researched and curated solutions getting global attention. Our faculty and research scholars are also excited about mutually sharing knowledge with acclaimed scientists like Dr Jack Kessler."

Dr Kessler is a multiple patent holder with more than three decades of research in iodine technology and has isolated, stabilised, and patented molecular Iodine (I2), the company added.

