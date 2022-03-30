Image credit: www.punjabiuniversity.ac.in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make Punjabi University debt free

Punjab Chief Minister Mr Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he was working to make Punjabi University free from debt so that it regains its glory as a seat of higher learning. "I guarantee to make Punjabi University free from debt so as to regain its pristine glory as a seat of higher learning in northern India," said Mann.

He said providing a world-class education to students of the state was Punjab government's priority. With an aim to provide ample opportunities for the youth in the state, Mann said, "All pending issues of school and college teachers would be resolved soon. Our youth will get enough opportunities to exhibit their capacities and capabilities in the state so that they could become ideal citizens of society."

The Chief Minister was addressing an event at Punjabi University on Tuesday. The students and the staff members lauded the CM's declarations.

