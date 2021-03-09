‘I Follow Elon Musk’, Says JEE Main Topper Ranjim Prabal Das

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on March 8. Six students have secured a 100 percentile score in the JEE Main February session and Ranjim Prabal Das from Assam is one among them. Inspired by Elon Musk, Mr Das has plans to pursue higher studies from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. “I follow Elon Musk and I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise, I'll go to IISc Bengaluru for science graduation,” Ranjim Prabal Das said.

Despite being COVID positive, Ranjim Das was determined to crack the JEE Main 2021. “When I tested COVID positive I focused on healing. Once fever was down I got back to studies,” Mr Das added.

I follow Elon Musk & I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise I'll go to IISc Bengaluru for science graduation. When I tested COVID positive I focused on healing. Once fever was down I got back to studies: Ranjim Prabal Das who secured 100 NTA score in #JEEMains pic.twitter.com/Lrjs8GvE7Y — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

The other five toppers are Pravar Kataria from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Sidhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

The exam was held between February 23 and February 26 in multiple shifts for around 6.6 lakh students at over 800 centres in 331 cities, including nine centres abroad -- Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

The next phases will be held in March, April and May.