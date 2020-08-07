Hyderabad University To Resume Semester Online From August 20

Hyderabad University will resume classes online from August 20

Hyderabad University will resume classes in online mode from August 20. The online classes will be held for about 2,000 ongoing post-graduate students in various programmes.

The University had suspended classes for all batches on March 15. It has since then completed the evaluation process of final year students allowing them to graduate.

A Task Force was constituted by the University, headed by the senior professor and former dean of the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication, Vinod Pavarala. The task force held wide-ranging consultations with various stakeholders, including students and faculty members, and received a number of suggestions by email on resumption of academic activities.

After going through the projections about the continuing spread of the Covid-19 epidemic and assessment of public health risks involved in holding face-to-face classes on campus, the task force recommended that University should start classes online a few weeks.

The recommendations were approved on August 6 at a meeting of Heads of Department and Deans of Schools convened by the Vice-Chancellor.

Keeping in mind that some students may face issues with costs of connectivity, the University has decided to re-purpose the existing BBL (boarding allowance) scholarship of Rs. 1000 a month into a Digital Access Grant (DAG) to students from deprived backgrounds.

Hyderabad University Vice Chancellor has also announced that the University plans to shore up ICT infrastructure at the department level or at the level of individual faculty members to enable them to effectively deliver online teaching.

The University has also planned phased return of PhD students. Based on the task force's recommendations, the University had permitted the phased return of research scholars from Science schools, initially allowing only day-students in Hyderabad who are in advanced stages of their experimental work in 'wet' labs and in projects with tight deadlines. Meanwhile semester registration is going on for M.Phil. and PhD students with advise to work from home except wherever permitted otherwise.



