University Of Hyderabad To Hold Conference On Attention And Cognition

Hyderabad University to hold conference on allied sciences

Hyderabad University situated in Telangana will organise a two-day conference on 'Attention And Cognition' sciences from April 12 to 13. Several speakers will participate in the event to talk about the vision, perception, attention, action, awareness, executive control and eye movements. It is being held by the School of Medical Sciences.

The International Conference on Recent Advancements in Attention and Cognition (ICRAC) will focus on giving relevant exposure to the researchers working over allied sciences.

Those interested can register themselves for free at the official website uohyd.ac.in. They will have to submit their names and email address on the registration portal.

The sessions on both days have been scheduled from 6 pm.

Some of the speakers participating in the session are Prof Raymond Klein, Prof Nao Tsuchiya, Prof Stefan Van der Stigchel, Prof Joy Geng, Prof Shaun Vecera, Prof Christian Olivers and Prof Dominique Lamy.