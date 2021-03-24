  • Home
Hyderabad University Halts Return Of PG Students, Research Scholars

Hyderabad University has paused the return of terminal postgraduate students and research scholars expect the 2020 batch due to surge in the virus cases across the country.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 9:26 pm IST

New Delhi:

Hyderabad University has paused the return of terminal postgraduate students and research scholars expect the 2020 batch due to surge in the virus cases across the country. Earlier the University’s Task Force had advised the return of about 2000 terminal semester students if they wished to do so.

The decision to put the return of students on hold was taken in a review meeting held by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Appa Rao Podile. All the in-person and or blended teaching classes have been kept on hold and the remaining semesters will be held online. Students are also allowed to go home if they wish to.

Prof. Appa Rao Podile said that “Students who have chosen to stay in the hostels on campus remain cautious in their interactions and prudent in their movements in and out of the campus”.

“If students don’t exercise self-regulation in their own behaviour, and if the situation worsens, the University may be compelled to impose a stricter regulatory environment”, he added.

There are about 1,200 students, including research scholars and Master’s students, who are currently on the campus to complete their practical, laboratory, project and thesis work before they graduate in June.

The University will be conducting mock drills of the health emergency response system on campus and work with the School of Medical Sciences to institute a public health surveillance system.

