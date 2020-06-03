Hyderabad University Extends Time Given To Vacate Hostels

  • Home
The University of Hyderabad on Tuesday extended till June end, the time given to students to vacate the hostels.

Hyderabad University has extended the time given to vacate hostels
Hyderabad:

The University of Hyderabad on Tuesday extended till June end, the time given to students to vacate the hostels, a day after some protested a circular asking hostels to vacate them within a week and return to their homes as inter-state travel has now been permitted.

The decision came after a meeting with Students' Union representatives and the earlier notification was revised, a senior UoH official said.

The group of students under the UoH Students Union had on Monday staged a flash protest at Administrative Block against the circular and demanded its unconditional rollback, terming it as autocratic and inhumane circular.

The official said the administration had earlier issued an advisory to students as about 300 of them were still staying on the campus, to consider leaving and going back to their homes as inter-state travel has been permitted.

He said it was perceived that the time given to vacate was short and added that the UoH decision was reconsidered and the period extended till June end following a request from student representatives.

"There will be no forcible eviction, the official told PTI.

The Students Union had said many of them in the campus are from areas which are now either a Red Zone or a Containment Zone (amidst the COVID-19), and they belong to economically and socially marginalised sections and do not have sufficient facility for home-quarantine.

They further said many students who had the facilities to leave the campus to their homes have already done so or plan to do it very soon.

