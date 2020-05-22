  • Home
University of Hyderabad has extended the last date to apply for admission to Master and Research programmes offered by the University.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 22, 2020 4:24 pm IST

Hyderabad University Extends Application Deadline For Admission To PG, Research Programmes
New Delhi:

University of Hyderabad has extended the last date to apply for admission to Master and Research programmes offered by the University. This includes integrated programmes. The last date to apply for admission online has been extended till June 30, 2020.

Hyderabad University offers 16 integrated, 41 Postgraduate, 15 M.Phil., 10 M.Tech., and 46 PhD programmes.

For most of the courses, the University holds an entrance exam. For admission to MBA, the University accepts CAT score and for admission to M.Tech., the University accepts GATE scores.

In case of integrated courses, only those candidates who have passed the qualifying examination (Intermediate / Higher Secondary / etc) within the last four years will be considered for admission.

Eligible students can apply for admission through the University's official website. Students who will complete their final examinations by June 2002 can also apply for admission.

Both application form submission and application fee payment can be done online at 'uohyd.ac.in'. Application fee for general candidates is Rs. 600, for EWS candidates is Rs. 550, for OBC candidates is Rs. 400 and for SC, ST, and PwD candidates is Rs. 275.

The extension in application date could be due to the fact that many universities across the country have not been able to conduct final semester exam for undergraduate courses due to the lockdown. Intermediate exams are also pending for several state boards, CBSE and CISCE.

