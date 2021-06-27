Hyderabad Girl Bags Offer From London School of Economics

Apart from LSE, Aditi has secured admissions to other top universities

Aditi Vittal, a student of CBSE Class 12 at Sadhu Vaswani International School (SVIS), Kompally, has received an offer from the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) for admission to their flagship program in economics.

Apart from LSE, she has secured admissions to other top universities, including the University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, University of Warwick and the University of Edinburgh.

Aditi has narrowed down on choosing the LSE or University of Toronto and wants to pursue her dream of becoming an economist.

Entry to the BSc Economics programme at LSE is extremely competitive. For CBSE, CISCE students, the minimum requirement is 90 per cent marks or above, with three subjects at 95 per cent or above and two subjects at 90 per cent or above.

They also require a score of 7.0 in IELTS, in each section and overall, in the first attempt.

After meeting these criteria, they are assessed based on their academic achievements, subjects and subject combinations, personal statement, teacher's reference and educational circumstances.

LSE has received about 25,000 applications from over 140 countries for its 1,600 seats, despite high academic performance requirements.

Aditi joined the Humanities and Social Sciences stream after Class 10 on her principal’s advice. Apart from school studies, she attended the Harvard Pre-college program on ‘Great Ideas in Macroeconomics’ and an online certification course in ‘AP Macroeconomics’ offered by edX.

She was also selected as a Yale Young Global Scholar for the Solving Global Challenges session.

Aditi kept herself busy in different activities throughout 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought school life to a halt and classes were moved online. As the chief student editor of her school, Aditi brought out a digital version of her school magazine.

She participated in online competitions and tried her hands at movie-making, winning a first prize in an inter-school competition.