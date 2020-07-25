HSTES Diploma Application 2020 From August 1

The Department of Technical Education of the Haryana State Technical Educational Society, or HSTES, has announced the application dates to its diploma courses for the 2020-21 academic session. Students seeking admission to diploma courses in government, aided and self-financing polytechnics will be able to apply online from August 1. The exam-conducting body, HSTES, will administer the online off-campus counselling.

“Starting of online registration for Diploma Courses will be from 1st of august 2020 for the session 2020-21,” read a statement in the HSTES website.

Eligible candidates can register themselves on the website and apply for the admission to the diploma programmes at www.hstes.org.in and www.techeduhry.gov.in.

HSTES Diploma Courses 2020

The technical education society will administer the admission for the following courses from August 1:

3- Years Diploma In Engineering Course 2- Years Diploma In Engineering Lateral Entry Course 2- Years In Diploma Pharmacy Course

HSTES Diploma Courses 2020: Prospectus

Details regarding application, admission process will be available on the HSTES Prospectus. The official website of the education society will update the prospectus on July 27, 2020.

A statement issued by HSTES in this regard also mentions some helpline numbers to assist students in the online application process in the HSTES diploma 2020-21 session. Students facing difficulties in application or for latest updates on HSTES Diploma can contact 1800-137-3735.