HSEE 2022: IIT Madras Issues Humanities And Social Sciences Entrance Exam Admit Card

HSEE 2022 Admit Card

HSEE 2022 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2022 admit card today, July 13. The HSEE hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website -- hsee.iitm.ac.in. Candidates can download their HSEE admit card 2022 by log-in with credentials like- registered email address or login ID and password. HSEE 2022 examination is slated to be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

The HSEE 2022 entrance exam will be held in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The exam paper will be divided into two parts - part 1 and part 2. The HSEE 2022 exam part 1 will consists of objective type multiple choice questions (MCQs). The online computer based test (CBT) will be of two and half hours duration (150 minutes). While the HSEE 2022 part 2 of the exam will involve essay writing.

Part 2 of the exam will be held in pen-paper based mode for 30 minutes. Candidates have to write answers on paper which will be distributed to the candidates at the end of part 1. Candidates can follow step-by guide given here to download their HSEE 2022 hall ticket.

HSEE 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

Visit the official website- hsee.iitm.ac.in. Click on the link that reads, "Click here to download the Admit Card for HSEE - 2022" Enter your application number and password and click on sign in. HSEE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Download the hall ticket, take a print out for further references.

Direct Link: HSEE 2022 Admit Card