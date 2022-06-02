HSEE 2022: IIT Madras Extends Humanities And Social Sciences Entrance Exam Application Date

IIT Madras' HSEE 2022 application date extended

The application deadline of Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Exam (HSEE) 2022 has been extended. Candidates yet to register for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ HSEE can apply online at the official website of HSEE -- hsee.iitm.ac.in. HSEE 2022 will be held on July 31. The HSEE is a national level entrance test held annually by IIT Madras for admission to five-year integrated masters programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of the institute.

For HSEE 2022, candidates will be required to pay the examination fee of Rs 2,400 for unreserved category candidates, and for SC/ST/PWD candidates, the exam fee is Rs 1,200.

IIT Madras HSEE 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website - hsee.iitm.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the, 'Online Registration of HSEE - 2022' link. Read the instruction, click on the apply tab, and then tap on the 'login here' option. Register using email id and create a password. Upload scanned images of candidate’s Photograph, Signature and relevant documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form

HSEE 2022 is of three hours duration and has two parts. Part 1 consists of objective type multiple choice questions for two and half hours duration (150 minutes), administered through computer. Part 2 involves essay writing for 30 minutes to be written on answer sheet distributed to the candidates at the end of Part 1. One hour compensatory (extra) time (50 minutes for Part 1 and 10 minutes for Part 2) will also be allowed to the candidates with 40 per cent or more disability.