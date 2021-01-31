Image credit: Shutterstock Humanities And Social Science Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow At Hsee.iitm.ac.in

Registration for the Humanities and Social Science Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2021 will begin tomorrow, February 1, 2021. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras – conducting body of HSEE 2021 – will start the application process on the official website, hsee.iitm.ac.in. HSEE 2021 will be held on June 13. As per the official schedule, the last date to apply online is March 15, 2021. The HSEE 2021 admit cards, will be issued from May 12, 2021and the result is expected to be declared on June 28, 2021.

The Humanities and Social Science Entrance Examination (HSEE) is a national-level admission test held every year by IIT Madras for admission to the five-year integrated postgraduate programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of the institute.

The exam fee for HSEE is Rs 2,400 (Rs 1,200 for SC, ST and PwD candidates). The examination fee must be paid through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card or through Indian Bank challan generated during the process of application.

Information bulletin

To apply for HSEE 2021, candidates have to upload certain documents in specified formats along with the application form:

Scanned photograph and signature. Scanned copy of Class 10 examination certificate (for name and proof of date of birth).

Scanned copy of 10+2 class mark sheet (if already passed 10+2 examination). Scanned copy of category certificate Scanned copy of PwD/Dyslexia/Scribe certificate, if applicable.

HSEE 2021 will be conducted in two parts. As per syllabus of the entrance exam, Part 1 consists of English (25 per cent marks of Part 1), Analytical and Quantitative Ability (25 per cent marks of Part 1), and General Studies (in four sub-parts; 50 per cent marks of Part 1). HSEE 2021 Part 2 will comprise essay writing. The topics for essay writing will be based on current affairs and general knowledge.