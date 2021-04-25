HSEE 2021 On June 13; Check Syllabus, Previous Question Papers

HSEE 2021 admit card will be released on May 12

The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE), the national-level entrance examination for admission to five-year integrated postgraduate programmes offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) at IIT Madras, will be conducted on June 13. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has closed registrations for the exam. Syllabus, pattern of the exam and previous years’ question papers are available on the official website hsee.iitm.ac.in.

The HSEE exam will be held in two parts. As per HSEE syllabus, the first part consists of English and comprehension Skills, analytical and quantitative ability, general studies covering Indian Economy, Indian society and culture, World affairs and Environment and Ecology. HSEE 2021 Part 2 will comprise essay writing.

The topics for the second part are essay writing which will be based on current affairs and general knowledge. The HSEE exam will be conducted for three hours.

Questions in the first part will be objective type multiple choice questions. The time allotted to part 1 is 30 minutes.

While the part 1 exam will be held online, candidates have the option of taking the part 2, or Essay paper, either online or offline. The duration of the essay paper is 30 minutes.

Students will have to submit the request to write the essay paper online or offline, while downloading their admit cards which will be released on May 12.

Download HSEE 2021 syllabus

Download HSEE previous years’ question papers