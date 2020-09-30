IIT Madras’ HSEE 2020 Results Out At Hsee.iitm.ac.in

The HSEE result 2020 has been declared. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ official website of HSEE -- hsee.iitm.ac.in -- has published the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination results. Candidates who took the entrance test on September 9 can check the result of HSEE 2020 by logging into the official portal and using their registered email address or login ID and passwords. The HSEE 2020 result mentions the marks obtained by the candidates on the entrance test.

The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) is a national level entrance test held annually by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras for admission to five-year integrated masters programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of the institute.

Steps to check IIT Madras HSEE results 2020

Visit the official website- hsee.iitm.ac.in

Click on the “Result” link.

Enter registered email address or login ID and passwords

Click on login

HSEE 2020 rank card/result will be displayed on the screen

The revised scores for entering the rank list of HSEE 2020 has also been provided by the institute. The required marks for the candidates under Common category is at least 45 per cent marks; General - EWS and OBC-NCL at least 40.5 per cent; SC and ST at least 22.5 per cent and students under PwD at least 22.5 per cent.