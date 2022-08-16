HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result 2022 Out; How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download Kerala Plus One second allotment scorecard at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2022: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala announced the second allotment result for the first year Higher Secondary admissions. The candidates can check the result on the official website- admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. The first allotment result was earlier released on July 29.

To check and access the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission 2022 second allotment result, candidates have to login on the official website using credentials registration number, date of birth. HSCAP Kerala Plus One second allotment result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- hscap.kerala.gov.in On the designated link, enter login credentials including application number, password and names of districts in the spaces provided Submit and view the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment results 2022 Download, and take a print out for further references.

Kerala Plus One Admission: List Of Documents Required

Class 10 or SSLC certificate, Class 10 marksheet, Caste Certificate, if applicable, PwD Certificate, if applicable, NCC Certificate, if applicable, Certificates issued by authorities for extra-curricular activities, co-curricular activities.