HSC Result 2020: Maharashtra HSC 12th Result @ Mahresult.nic.in; Date Update, Latest News Here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE, the state level education board which conducts Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC and Secondary School Certificate or SSC annual exams, is yet to finalise a date for releasing HSC result 2020 and SSC result 2020. The Maharashtra HSC result is expected to be released on the official websites of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. When contacted on Friday, an official had confirmed to NDTV that the Board will announce the HSC result date in advance and the same will be publicised through media.

However, an update released by the Board in June had said that the Maharashtra HSC result or Class 12 result may be declared by July 15 and that of Class 10 or SSC exam likely by July-end. News agency PTI reported that Maharashtra Board chairperson Shakuntala Kale said in in a virtual meeting of Education department in June.

Mahahrashtra is among few states in the country which concluded the HSC examinations before the central government imposed the COVID-19 lockdown in March others being Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Where to check

The Maharashtra HSC results will be released on these following webistes:

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your HSC result:

Step 1: Visit the officila webiste, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC results given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details on the next page

Step 4: Submit the details and check your HSC results from next page

The state government had earlier decided to cancel the class 9 and 11 examinations and the students will be promoted to the next grade based on their performance in the first semester.

On March 21, the Maharashtra government had announced that the last paper of the SSC exam, which was scheduled to be held on March 23, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 17,65,000 students had registered for class 10 board exam in Maharashtra.

The exams for class 9 and class 11 students were scheduled to be held in the state after April 10, 2020. The HSC or class 12 board exams have already ended for Maharashtra board students.