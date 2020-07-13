  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check Date Updates Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check Date Updates Here

Maharashtra HSC result is expected to be released on the official websites of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 5:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Board Declares Class 12 Commerce Result, 94.49% Pass
CBSE Result 2020: List Of Official Websites
CBSE Result 2020: The Firsts In The Board Exam This Year
RBSE Class 12 Commerce Result 2020: Live Update
COVID-19: 6 States Against Conducting University Exams, HRD Says Student Evaluation Crucial
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Train Farmers In Micro-Irrigation Techniques
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Check Date Updates Here
HSC Result 2020: Maharashtra HSC 12th Result @ Mahresult.nic.in; Date Update, Latest News Here
New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE, the state level education board which conducts Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC and Secondary School Certificate or SSC annual exams, is yet to finalise a date for releasing HSC result 2020 and SSC result 2020. The Maharashtra HSC result is expected to be released on the official websites of the Board at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. When contacted on Friday, an official had confirmed to NDTV that the Board will announce the HSC result date in advance and the same will be publicised through media.

However, an update released by the Board in June had said that the Maharashtra HSC result or Class 12 result may be declared by July 15 and that of Class 10 or SSC exam likely by July-end. News agency PTI reported that Maharashtra Board chairperson Shakuntala Kale said in in a virtual meeting of Education department in June.

Mahahrashtra is among few states in the country which concluded the HSC examinations before the central government imposed the COVID-19 lockdown in March others being Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Where to check

The Maharashtra HSC results will be released on these following webistes:

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your HSC result:

Step 1: Visit the officila webiste, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC results given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details on the next page

Step 4: Submit the details and check your HSC results from next page

The state government had earlier decided to cancel the class 9 and 11 examinations and the students will be promoted to the next grade based on their performance in the first semester.

On March 21, the Maharashtra government had announced that the last paper of the SSC exam, which was scheduled to be held on March 23, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 17,65,000 students had registered for class 10 board exam in Maharashtra.

The exams for class 9 and class 11 students were scheduled to be held in the state after April 10, 2020. The HSC or class 12 board exams have already ended for Maharashtra board students.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra HSC result hsc result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal HS Result 2020 By July 31, Marksheets Certificates On The Result Day
West Bengal HS Result 2020 By July 31, Marksheets Certificates On The Result Day
In Delhi, 94.39% Students Pass CBSE Class 12 Exam
In Delhi, 94.39% Students Pass CBSE Class 12 Exam
CBSE: No Merit List For Class 12 Exam This Year
CBSE: No Merit List For Class 12 Exam This Year
CBSE 10th Result 2020 On Cbseresults.nic.in: Live Updates
CBSE 10th Result 2020 On Cbseresults.nic.in: Live Updates
CBSE Class 12 Result: Over 1.5 Lakh Students Score Above 90% Marks
CBSE Class 12 Result: Over 1.5 Lakh Students Score Above 90% Marks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................