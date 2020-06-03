  • Home
TULIP internship programme, developed jointly by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) aims to provide ‘experiential learning’ opportunities to Engineering graduates.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 3, 2020 4:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

HRD, Urban Affairs Ministries To Launch Engineering Internship Programme
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep S. Puri will jointly launch ‘The Urban Learning Internship Programme’, or TULIP, tomorrow, on June 4, 2020, at 12 pm. The programme, according to information on the official website, aims to provide “experiential learning” opportunities to the engineering students. This new internship programme has been developed jointly by the All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, or MoHUA.

The programme will be supported under Smart City initiative of the Government of India.

“At the State level, TULIP will be supported by the Urban Development departments in providing a clear roadmap for the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) or smart cities to adopt TULIP in their respective organisations,” according to the information on the official website.

Experiential Learning Through TULIP

The programme is designed to provide engineering students “exposure to the functioning of cities.” The developers believe that new solutions for the city ecosystem will evolve through the programme and “a pool of talent” will get “created for absorption in the market.”

“TULIP has been envisioned to deliver the above by equipping the youth with problem-solving and critical thinking skills through hands-on, experiential learning in India’s fast-growing urban ecosystem. Experiential learning opportunities in the urban sector will help transform them into future leaders,” according to the information on the official website.

The programme, which is now known as TULIP, was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2020. The one-year internship programme was introduced with an aim to improve ‘employability’ of engineering students.

