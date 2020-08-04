HRD Ministry Renamed “Ministry Of Education”; Website, Social Media Show Change

Image credit: Ministry of Education official website HRD Ministry Renamed “Ministry Of Education”

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD, has been renamed as the Ministry of Education, or MoE. The decision was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting on July 29 and is now reflecting on the ministry’s website and the minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’s’ social media page.

The Union Cabinet Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is the Education Minister and Sanjay Dhotre is the Minister of State for Education.

However, the Uniform Resource Locator, or URL, of the ministry website has not been changed yet. The official website of the education ministry can still be reached at mhrd.gov.in.

The proposal to rename the ministry was accepted by the cabinet while approving the new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020.

Mr. Pokhriyal has also updated his Twitter bio and it now says “Union Cabinet Minister for Education, Government of India”.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, during a press conference, welcomed the decision to rename MHRD as the Education Ministry. The Delhi Education Minister said that it is not the responsibility of MHRD to provide education.

“However, mere changing of the name of the ministry is not enough. The whole structure of the ministry must be changed,” Mr Sisodia said.

The recently approved NEP 2020 is set to replace the existing National Education Policy which was formulated in 1986 and modified in 1992.