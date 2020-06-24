HRD Ministry Releases NCERT Roadmap For 2020-21 Academic Session, Interim Reports on Curriculum By December

MHRD Releases NCERT Roadmap For 2020-21 Academic Session

The Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD, has issued a roadmap for the National Council for Educational Research and Training, or NCERT, for 2020-21. A statement on the release also said that interim reports from subject experts on the National Curriculum Framework will be ready by December 2020.

The NCERT roadmap has been designed keeping in view the decision to set up the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, with focus on Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and an approach that emphasises learning outcomes.

The ministry has set deadlines for the NCERT to meet certain targets. All material required to explain the desired learning outcomes for each subject will be ready and available by October 2020 for primary school (Classes 1 to 5) and by March 2021 for Classes 6 to 12.

Online teacher training courses will be introduced in phases for teachers teaching all levels from December 2020 till June 2021. Assessment tools will be designed and collated for Classes 1 to 5 by November and for the remaining classes by March 2021.

Material to “demystify” the “hard spots” -- or sections of content students find difficulty with -- identified through the National Achievement Survey 2017 will be made available over much the same timeframe -- December 2020 to March 2021.

National Curriculum Framework

An interim report from subject experts on the National Curriculum Framework will be ready by December 2020.

NCERT will make the changes in the textbooks in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education.

A statement issued by MHRD said: “In view of the decision of setting up of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission under AtmaNirbhar Bharat, and in view of the focus of Samagra Shiksha towards a Learning Outcome centric approach, it is necessary that NCERT develops the required resources for implementing these in an effective and timely manner, leading to all around improvement in learning outcomes and learning levels of students.”