Image credit: MoE Website Government Notifies HRD Ministry's New Name, Ministry Of Education

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has been officially renamed Ministry of Education (MoE) by a gazette notification issued by the government on August 14. The decision to change the name was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting on July 29, 2020.The ministry is headed by Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ at the union level and Sanjay Dhotre at the state level.

The gazette notification also allows changes in the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, regarding the change in the name of the ministry.

The name change was approved the same day the new National Education Policy 2020 was cleared by the Union Cabinet. The change was proposed in the policy itself. A few days later, on August 4, the name was changed on the Ministry of Human Resource Development's website as well as the Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank's' social media pages.