HRD Ministry To Establish Project Management Unit To Monitor IoEs

The Union Minister for Human Resource Development (MHRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, on Friday, said that a new "project management unit" will be set up in the ministry to monitor progess of institutions selected under the Institutes of Eminence, or IoE, scheme and those that have received loans from the Higher Education Finance Agency, or HEFA.

Mr Pokhriyal chaired a review meeting on the Institute of Eminence Scheme (IoE). The meeting was also attended by various directors of different institutions, Vice Chancellors of IoEs and minister of state for HRD Sanjay Dhotre.

The minister further added that a team of directors of Indian Institutes of Technology, or IITs, can be constituted to suggest measures to improve these IoEs. He said, “We should make an action plan for Brand Building of the Study in India scheme.”

Mr Pokhriyal also asked the IoEs to submit their progress reports immediately and also to prepare three-year vision documents each and submit to the ministry. Mr Pokhriyal said: “A vision document of three years may be prepared by each institute and sent to MHRD for compilation.”

Mr Pokhriyal added that the work-related to research and innovations being done in various institutions can be obtained from various institutes and should be uploaded on YUKTI portal for wider publicity and dissemination.

Mr Pokhriyal also congratulated IISC Bangalore and other IITs who figured in the top 100 in the recently released THE Asia Rankings. He urged other institutes to emulate and compete with others to improve their rankings. Mr Nishank urged the institutes to work harder to make the vision of New India a reality.