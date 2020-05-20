HRD Minister Talks About New Education Policy, NIOS D.El.Ed And CBSE Exam Centres

Image credit: Twitter: HRD minister HRD Minister on Doordarshan

In a discussion on the public television channel, Doordarshan, the Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations will be held in schools where students are enrolled and talked about the vision of new education policy. Mr. Pokhriyal also said that the government will take a decision on the issue of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) within two days.

To ensure minimum travel for the students, Mr Pohkriyal said that the students will write the board examinations in their own schools. He also said that the results for Classes 10 and 12 CBSE 2020 board exams will be declared by July end.

Syllabus For 2021 CBSE Board Exams

A student who has passed Class 9 and just started with his Class 10 studies wanted to know what the syllabus for 2021 CBSE board exams will be framed and released. Asking the students not to worry about this right now, the minister said: “We will first deal with the present situation and ongoing sessions in the current year for now and in time we will inform you about the examinations to be held next year.’

A similar question was asked by a Class 12 student who asked if the whole syllabus will be covered for board examination next year or will the syllabus be reduced. Replying to the query, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishan’ said: “We will try to complete the whole syllabus but given the prevailing COVID-19 crisis in future we will see. We will provide information on time when it comes.” Earlier, CBSE had said it was exploring the possibility of “rationalising” the syllabus for the next year.

Other Queries

Mr. Pokhriyal has also reopened the application window for entrance tests such as Joint Entrance Exam, or JEE Main 2020, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, for the benefit of students who have dropped the plans of studying in abroad universities, in view of coronavirus pandemic. Encouraging these students, Mr.Pokhriyal said: “Indians from top national institutes like Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology are heading major organizations across the world. India provides a good education platform for students.”

When asked about the response to his webinars with parents, students and teachers the HRD minister said that he interacted with about “4.5 crore parents , five-six crore students” who posted their queries on his Twitter handle and Facebook page.

Responding to how he can be contacted, Mr. Pokhriyal said that anyone can contact him through his Twitter handle.

Talking about “Manodarpan” initiative which seeks to take care of mental health issues among students, Mr. Pokhriyal said that “mann” or heart and feelings play an important role in motivating an individual. He said that “Manodarpan” guidelines will guide the students how to strengthen their “mann” and learn to deal with stress and ongoing COVID-19 crisis and emerge victorious out of it.

On New Education Policy

Responding to a query about the vision of New Education Policy (NEP), the minister said: “Education is the foundation on which an individual’s, family’s, society’s and country’s future is based. Education and how it is instilled forms the foundation on which an individual builds himself, on which family and society are structured, which in turn builds a country.” Mr. Pokhriyal said that the national education policy is being revised after 33 years. He conveyed, “The vision of New Education Policy will be building “New India”.” The minister explained that the new India will be baked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of “clean India, strong India, digital India, united India, Skill India, great India”. Mr. Pokhriyal said that the NEP will be based on knowledge and research. He also said that suggestions from everyone, including students, teachers, educators, researchers, non-governmental organizations, gram samitis, have been taken to formulate the NEP.

About the NIOS D.El.Ed., Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the issue has been going on for a while. Respecting the judgments passed by the high court on the matter, the government is planning to issue a notification in two days and that will clarify things.