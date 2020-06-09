Image credit: Shutterstock HRD Minister says Centre is contemplating reducing syllabus

The Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said that the Central Government is “contemplating” the option of reducing the syllabus and instructional hours for schools in the next academic year. He has invited suggestions from teachers and educationists on the subject asking them to tag their posts with #SyllabusForStudents2020 on social media. Mr Pokhriyal’s comments came after a meeting with the state education secretaries headed by Anita Karwal, Secretary of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The meeting agenda included topics such as health and safety of students, hygiene measures, issues related to online or digital learning,etc.

Mr Pokhriyal, through his official social media account, said: “In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year.”

In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year.





The minister also invited suggestions from teachers, academicians and educationists regarding the reduction of syllabus.

The Education Minister said: “I would like to appeal to all teachers, academicians, and educationists to share their point of view on this matter using #SyllabusForStudents2020 on MHRD's or my Twitter and Facebook page so that we can take them into consideration while making a decision.”

India’s ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed the academic schedule in all educational institutions. With the number of coronavirus patients increasing day by day, the Narendra Modi government had to force shut all educational institutions on March 16 which was followed by a nationwide lockdown on March 25. States are still figuring out how to deal with the disruptions in the schedule. Many states have passed their school and even college students without conducting exams. Some universities have resorted to online classes and exams to keep the academic calendar running.

As the lockdown further encroaches the academic schedule and with a decision yet to be made on reopening educational institutions, students and parents have been demanding a reduction in syllabus. Recently, sources in the MHRD told NDTV that the government is planning to reopen schools after August 15.