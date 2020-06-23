  • Home
  • Education
  • HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Launches YUKTI 2.0 Platform For Innovators

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Launches YUKTI 2.0 Platform For Innovators

HRD Ministry’s new portal for innovators, called Yukti 2.0, was initially promoted with the name Massive Indian Novelty Depository (MIND).

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 1:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Degree, PG Exams Cancelled, Students To Be Promoted
“Medical Curriculum Will Have To Adapt To Post-COVID-19 Era”: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
COVID-19: Online Classes Not Compulsory, Says Goa Chief Minister
India’s Permanent Status On Washington Accord Extended; Engineering Graduates To Benefit
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank To Launch New Programme For Innovators On June 23
Tripura Government To Start Learning Initiative For Students On Mobile Phones
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Launches YUKTI 2.0 Platform For Innovators
HRD Minister launches Yukti 2.0 platform today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has launched a new programme, called Yukti 2.0, which is an online depository for innovative ideas aimed at fostering and promoting innovation among students and teachers . The portal, called Yukti 2.0, was initially promoted with the name Massive Indian Novelty Depository (MIND).

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, during the launch of Yukti 2.0, said: “ I’m happy that the AICTE innovation cell has created the Yukti 2.0 platform in which students across the country will be able to see all the innovations in this platform. And people across the country, whether they are farmers or businessmen and other people working in different parts of the country can access the portal and use innovations that are suitable for them and they work on it.”

Higher education institutions, as well as its teachers and students, can put up their innovations and start-up ideas on the platform to commercialize it.

Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary, MHRD, said:“The platform is not just a database, it acts like an online market where people who sell ideas and buy ideas will coexist. It will act as the missing link between innovation and commercialization.”

Click here for more Education News
Ministry of Human Resources and development (MHRD) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Topper, Pragya Kashyap, Scores 100%
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Topper, Pragya Kashyap, Scores 100%
CBSE: Decision On Remaining Exams On Thursday
CBSE: Decision On Remaining Exams On Thursday
CGBSE Result, Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update
CGBSE Result, Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update
Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result Out
Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result Out
CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check
CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................