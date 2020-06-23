HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Launches YUKTI 2.0 Platform For Innovators

Image credit: Shutterstock HRD Minister launches Yukti 2.0 platform today

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has launched a new programme, called Yukti 2.0, which is an online depository for innovative ideas aimed at fostering and promoting innovation among students and teachers . The portal, called Yukti 2.0, was initially promoted with the name Massive Indian Novelty Depository (MIND).

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, during the launch of Yukti 2.0, said: “ I’m happy that the AICTE innovation cell has created the Yukti 2.0 platform in which students across the country will be able to see all the innovations in this platform. And people across the country, whether they are farmers or businessmen and other people working in different parts of the country can access the portal and use innovations that are suitable for them and they work on it.”

Higher education institutions, as well as its teachers and students, can put up their innovations and start-up ideas on the platform to commercialize it.

Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary, MHRD, said:“The platform is not just a database, it acts like an online market where people who sell ideas and buy ideas will coexist. It will act as the missing link between innovation and commercialization.”