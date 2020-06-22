HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank To Launch New Programme For Innovators On June 23

  • Home
MHRD’s depository is aimed at fostering and promoting innovation among students, faculties and startups.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 1:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

HRD Minister will launch MIND on July 23
Image credit: Twitter/Ministry of HRD
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will be launching a new programme, called Massive Indian Novelty Depository (MIND), for innovators on June 23. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be launching the depository aimed for students, faculties and startups. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre will also be present for the launch of MIND, scheduled at 12 PM tomorrow.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, through his official social media account,said: “Launching MIND (Massive Indian Novelty Depository), an incredible initiative formulated in collaboration with MHRD’s innovation cell on June 23. I urge all students, faculty & startups to come forward & participate. Innovations can make a difference.”

Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal is also likely to communicate the ministry’s decision on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main) exam dates today. The ministry will also decide on the pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

The decision will come ahead of the Supreme Court hearing, scheduled on June 23, in response to a plea by parents who approached the court regarding postponement of exams. The Supreme Court had asked CBSE for a response on the issue.

